BMU marks World Lupus Day

Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) today marked ‘World Lupus Day-2025’ to create awareness among the people about Lupus disease.

Marking the day, BMU Rheumatology department and Pediatrics department jointly organized a seminar titled ‘Make Lupus Visible’ at the campus with BMU VC Prof. Dr. Md. Shahinul Alam as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, BMU VC urged the doctors to play effective role in reducing patients’ healthcare expenses.

He said, “Our patients currently bear about 73% of healthcare costs in Bangladesh, far exceeding the government’s target of reducing this to 30% by 2030. And most of the expenses include medication.”

To attain the target he recommended the doctors to follow evidence-based guidelines and prescribing only essential and affordable medicines. “Doctors must avoid unregistered medicines and set an example, as the Rheumatology department does,” he said.

He praised the Rheumatology department for its international-standard faculty, research contributions, and leadership in developing treatment guidelines.

The vice chancellor called for the expansion of rheumatology services at the super-specialized hospital for providing increased treatment to the patients.

University officials, faculty members, deans, doctors, residents, and concerned patients participated in the seminar.

Earlier in the morning, a colorful rally was brought out to mark the day.

Lupus is a complex autoimmune disease which can damage multiple organs. It affects young women, with symptoms like fatigue, rash, joint pain, and immune dysfunction. Around 5 million people worldwide are estimated to suffer from the condition.