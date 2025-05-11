Hamza in Sky Sports Team of the Year

Hamza Choudhury has secured a spot in Sky Sports’ Team of the Year.

The curly-haired midfielder made his debut in red and green jersey of Bangladesh on March 25, in a goalless draw against India in Shillong. Originally from English Premier League club Leicester City, Hamza is currently playing on loan for Sheffield United.

Bangladesh’s midfielder has been included in the list of South Asian Footballers of the Year by Sky Sports journalist Dev Trehan and British-South Asian football scout Zohaib Rashid. Over the past few years, Dev Trehan has compiled a Team of the Year featuring British-South Asian footballers playing across various levels in Europe.

Hamza has secured his place as the best midfielder in this team for the second consecutive year. His impressive performances for Sheffield this season earned him this recognition.

Hamza is the only representative from Bangladesh in this Team of the Year.