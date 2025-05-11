Now July uprising injured block Shahbagh demanding AL’s permanent ban

July uprising injured have blocked the busy Shahbagh to press home their three-point demands, including permanent ban of Awami League.

The demonstration, which began on Sunday morning, disrupted the normal traffic flow in the area, causing inconvenience to commuters, especially those heading towards hospitals for medical care.

This protest came a day after the government announced its decision to ban all the AL activities, including offline and online, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The ban will remain in place until the International Crimes Tribunal completes the trial of the party and its leaders.

Their other two demands are implementation of July certificate and to arrange advanced treatment for the July uprising injured.

Officials said the relevant gazette notification will be issued on the next working day.