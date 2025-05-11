City stumble at Southampton, champions league qualification in jeopardy

Manchester City’s hopes of securing Champions League football next season took a significant hit on Saturday after they were held to a goalless draw by already-relegated Southampton; Premier League’s bottom side.

Despite the return of star striker Erling Haaland after a six-week injury layoff, City failed to break down a resilient Southampton side, missing a golden opportunity to solidify their place in the top four.

City had arrived at St. Mary’s on the back of four straight wins that had reignited their Champions League push.

However, the unexpected stalemate now leaves Pep Guardiola’s side just two points clear of Newcastle United and Chelsea, who face off at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest, four points behind City, also remain in contention and play already-relegated Leicester on Sunday. Aston Villa, one point further adrift in seventh, take on Bournemouth later on Saturday.

This disappointing result further compounds a frustrating season for City, whose four-year reign as Premier League champions was officially ended by Liverpool weeks ago.

Southampton, though already condemned to the drop, found a silver lining as the draw moved them onto 12 points; edging them above Derby County’s infamous record-low 11-point campaign from 2007–08.