Ronan Sullivan’s brace powers Bangladesh past Pakistan in SAFF U-20 Championship

Bangladesh’s youth footballers made a dominant start to the SAFF Under-20 Championship, beating Pakistan 2-0 in their opening group match, with debutant Ronan Sullivan scoring both goals.

The American-born footballer of Bangladeshi descent was the center of attention even before kickoff. His brother Declan Sullivan was also in the squad but did not make it onto the pitch.

Ronan, however, more than made up for his brother’s absence with a memorable debut performance.

Despite wearing the Bangladesh jersey for the first time, Sullivan initially struggled to find rhythm with his new teammates, often not receiving the ball in promising positions. The first half ended goalless as Bangladesh created several chances but failed to convert.

The breakthrough came in the 53rd minute when Sullivan curled in a stunning free kick to give Bangladesh the lead in his very first match for the country. He then doubled the advantage in the 67th minute, heading home a cross from the left flank to beat the Pakistan goalkeeper with precision.

No further goals were scored as Bangladesh comfortably held on for a 2-0 victory.

The win puts Bangladesh at the top of the group standings with three points. Pakistan and India, the other two teams in the group, are yet to register any points, though India have not played their opening match yet.