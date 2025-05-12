Elderly man dies in Habiganj lightning strike

An elderly man died after being struck by lightning on the banks of the Dhaleshwari River in Habiganj’s Lakha upazila.

The incident occurred on Monday (May 12) around 11:30 AM.

The dead Azgar Ali, 70, was a resident of Sujonpur village in the upazila.

According to police, around 9:30 AM, Azgar Ali went to the banks of the Dhaleshwari River to graze his cattle. During a rainstorm, he was struck by lightning and died instantly.

Lakha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Bande Ali confirmed it.