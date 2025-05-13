Crucial Sylhet road and bridge collapse into Kushiyara amid relentless erosion

In a calamitous turn of events that has left a swathe of communities stranded and anxious, a key bridge and road in Sylhet’s Balaganj upazila gave way to the relentless currents of the Kushiyara River on Wednesday morning, a devastating result of unchecked riverbank erosion.

The collapse occurred at approximately 8am in the Fazilpur area along the Khasrupur GC–Balaganj road — one of the region’s vital lifelines.

This arterial route, stretching nearly 24 kilometres and connecting Balaganj to Sherpur in Osmaninagar upazila, now lies in ruins, swallowed by the river’s unyielding tide.

Once a dependable corridor for commuters, traders and farmers alike, the road has become an emblem of despair.

With the thoroughfare rendered impassable, thousands of residents find themselves abruptly cut off from the upazila headquarters and surrounding regions, including the busy union of Purbo Poilunpur.

In a bid to avert further hazards, local authorities have disconnected power lines adjacent to the affected stretch.

Locals recount a tale of growing dread over the past months — visible cracks had begun to snake across the roadway near the doomed bridge.

The once-sturdy route bore silent testimony to a worsening threat, but calls for decisive action were met, according to residents, with insufficient measures.

“The road is crucial for thousands of people in Balaganj and Osmaninagar upazilas to reach the upazila and district headquarters, as well as nearby markets,” shared one resident, his voice tinged with frustration.

The road was not just a path but a pulse — transporting goods, sustaining commerce, and stitching together livelihoods across the two upazilas.

Despite repeated warnings since November last year and appeals made through formal channels, including proposals to the Water Development Board (WDB) to install geo-bags and concrete blocks, only temporary, makeshift steps were taken. Soil and silt bags — no match for the Kushiyara’s seasonal fury — were laid down as a stopgap.

The result, according to locals, was tragically predictable.

On April 28, Sylhet’s Deputy Director of Local Government Subarna Sarkar visited the site, raising hopes that permanent protection might finally be in sight.

Yet, according to eyewitnesses and residents, no concrete action followed, and the erosion continued unabated.

On the day of the collapse, the scene was visited by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sarkar Mamunur Rashid and Upazila Engineer Muhibullah, who assessed the damage first-hand.

Purbo Poilunpur Union Parishad Chairman Shihab Uddin voiced the frustration felt by many, “We had informed the WDB and other concerned departments through the UNO’s office when erosion started near Fazilpur. Despite this, no substantial steps were taken, leading to this disaster. Several other areas like Hamchapur are also at risk.”

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, acting UNO Mamunur Rashid assured that immediate efforts are underway.

“We have contacted the Water Development Board to take necessary measures to prevent further erosion. Efforts are underway to restore road communication from Balaganj to Sherpur in Osmaninagar as soon as possible to ease public suffering,” he said.

As the people of Balaganj and Osmaninagar struggle with the aftermath, questions loom over what could have been done — and whether future pleas for protection will be met with the urgency they demand. Until then, the river continues its quiet, powerful encroachment — and the people, their livelihoods hanging in the balance, wait for solid ground to stand on once more.