Sylhet Juba League leader injured in clash with BNP dies in Dhaka

A local leader of Juba League who was injured in a clash with the supporters of a Bangladesh Nationalist party leader over establishing dominance in Balaganj upazila of Sylhet died at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Loyluch Mia, president of the Juba League’s Balaganj Sadar Union unit.

He died around 10:30pm while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka, said Md Farid Uddin Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Balaganj Police Station.

The OC said the clash erupted on Saturday afternoon between the supporters of Loyluch and local BNP leader Yunus Miah over boarding a boat during a local event in Balaganj Sadar.

Several people including Loyluch Mia sustained injuries during the clash. Loyluch was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Dhaka in critical condition.

His death news triggered further unrest in the area and some agitated locals reportedly set fire to the house of local BNP leader Yunus.

Police were deployed at the scene to avert further untoward incidents, OC Farid Uddin added.