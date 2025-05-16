Aamshotto: 5 Mango Pulp Candy Recipes to Try at Home

Aamshotto, or mango pulp candy, is a delightful treat that captures the exclusive taste of ripe, juicy mangoes. This chewy and tangy confection is a perfect blend of sweet and tart flavours, making it a favourite among mango lovers. Homemade mango pulp candy satisfies your sweet tooth and offers a healthy snack option.

Nutrients and Health Benefits of Mango

Mangoes are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which boost immunity, improve vision, and promote healthy skin. They are rich in dietary fibre, which helps with digestion and prevents constipation. The antioxidants in mangoes help combat free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Additionally, mangoes provide essential minerals like potassium, supporting heart health and maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Including mangoes in your diet offers a delicious way to enhance health and well-being.

Mouthwatering Aamshotto Recipes for Home Kitchens

Mango Pulp Candy from Ripe Mangos (Misti Aamshotto)

Ingredients

3 cups mango puree, and 1 cup sugar.

Instructions

To make aamshotto, cook the mango puree in a pan for about 5 minutes. Once the puree is heated, add sugar and continue to cook until the mixture thickens. Prepare a tray by greasing it, then pour the thickened mango puree onto the tray.

Now, allow it to dry in the sun for two days or, if you prefer, dry it under a fan for three to four days. Once fully dried, unmold the mango papad and cut it into pieces. Serve and enjoy your homemade mango pulp candy.

Mango Pulp Candy from Raw Mangoes (Tok Aamshotto)

Ingredients

4 raw mangoes, ½ cup sugar, 1 teaspoon ghee, 2 ½ teaspoons garam masala, 2 teaspoons black salt (or to taste), and ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder (optional).

Instructions

To make this aamshotto, peel and cut raw mangoes, then boil the pieces in water for 4-5 minutes until soft. Let them cool, then strain and grind to remove fibres. Next, put the pulps in a vessel, add sugar, garam masala, black salt, and red chilli powder, and cook until dense.

Date Mango Pulp Chutney (Khejur Aamshotto Chutney)

Ingredients

150 grams of aamshotto (cut into 1.5 cm cubes), ½ cup dates deseeded and slices, ⅔ cup sugar, 1 cup water, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, 2½ teaspoons panch phoron, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 10-15 raisins, 1/2 no whole dry red chilli, salt to taste, and 2 tablespoon mustard oil.

Instructions

First, dry roast 1½ teaspoons of panch phoron in a pan, then grind into a coarse powder and set aside. In another pan, heat water and sugar until the sugar dissolves, then boil for 3-4 minutes and set aside. Next, heat oil in a separate pan, add dry red chilli and 1 teaspoon panch phoron. Once crackling, add chopped mango bars, sliced dates, turmeric powder, and salt. Sauté for 3-4 minutes.

Then, add the sugar syrup and raisins, boiling for 5-7 minutes until thick. If too thick, add water and boil again. Finally, add lemon juice, adjust the seasoning, and sprinkle with the coarse panch phoron powder.

Spicy Mango Pulp Candy (Jhal Aamshotto)

Ingredients

5 cups mango pulp, 2 ½ tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon black salt, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Instructions

First, mix mango pulp, sugar, chilli powder, black salt, and lemon juice in a pan. Cook on medium heat for 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Once the mixture is warm, pour it into greased trays or steel plates, keeping the layer thin.

Then, allow it to dry in the sun for 2 days or under a fan, which takes longer. The thickness of the aamshotto can vary according to your preference, but thicker layers take more time to dry. Once completely dry, cut the mango papad into desired shapes and serve. Store the pieces in an airtight container for later enjoyment.

Spiced Aamshotto

Ingredients

4 raw mangoes, 1 cup water, ½ cup sugar, 2 ½ teaspoons garam masala powder, 2 teaspoons black salt, and 1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder.

Instructions

First, wash raw mangoes thoroughly and wipe them dry. Peel and cut the mangoes into small pieces. Place the mango pieces in a pan with water, cover with a lid, and cook on medium or low flame for 4-5 minutes until soft, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Then, once cooked, let the mangoes cool for 5-10 minutes, then blend into a smooth paste and sieve it.

Next, in the same pan, add the mango paste, sugar, garam masala, black salt, and red chilli powder. After that stir the mix continuously. Cook for an additional 3-4 minutes on medium flame.

In this step, prepare a tray or plate by lining it with greased plastic. Spread the aam papad mixture evenly on the prepared tray. Now, dry under a fan for 1-2 days, then cut into desired shapes. Using plastic prevents sticking and protects the tray from heat and stains.

Closing Lines

Making mango pulp candy or aamshotto in your home kitchen is a delightful way to preserve the unique flavours of mangoes and enjoy a healthy snack. Whether you prefer the sweetness of ripe mangoes or the tanginess of raw ones, numerous recipes suit every palate. By experimenting with different ingredients and methods, you can create a variety of mango papads that cater to your taste preferences. Enjoy these homemade aamshotto treats and relish the essence of mangoes all year round.