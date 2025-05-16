BCL leader handed over to police after beating in Sylhet

A mob handed over a leader of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League which is also facing a ban on its activities, to police after giving him a beating at Golapganj in Sylhet on Wednesday night.

Locals said that a group of students and general people confined Shahed Ahmed, assistant secretary of the Golapganj upazila unit of the BCL, at about 9:00pm on Wednesday at Hetimganj Bazar at the upazila and beat him up severely.

Golapganj police station office-in-charge Mohammad Moniruzzaman Molla confirmed the incident of beating.

He said that they rushed to the spot after receiving the news in this regard and arrested Shahed after rescuing him from the mob.

‘Shahed is an accused in a case filed over attacking a rally during the anti-discrimination movement in July 2024,’ the police officer said.

The arrested was produced before the chief judicial magistrate court in Sylhet on Thursday noon and the court ordered sending him to jail in the case.