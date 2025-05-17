Do The Dumpling Hut’s new gravy dumplings sink or swim?

Whether you call it dumpling or momo, the essence remains the same.

Over the years, this beloved dish has gained immense popularity among Bangladeshi food enthusiasts. From humble street carts to upscale restaurants, dumplings are now a staple in satisfying local cravings.

A few months ago, the Cantonese eatery, The Dumpling Hut, created quite a stir by launching a new menu exclusively dedicated to gravy-based dumplings. Building on their existing lineup of classics like dumplings in chilli oil, naga dressing, lemon pepper, and scallion ginger sauce, the restaurant introduced five new bold and flavorful gravy-based options.

Curious to see if these additions live up to the hype, The Business Standard decided to try a few and weigh in on the verdict.