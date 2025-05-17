Is too much gym affecting your heart?

Everyone likes to be motivated in the gym and push themselves further to achieve their desired body and fitness. But when we do it too much, we can risk affecting heart health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nimit C Shah, consultant interventional cardiologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai said, “Pushing yourself at the gym can be thrilling, but don’t overlook the fact that aching from exercising is not necessarily a sign of becoming stronger, it could be a message from your heart.”

Warning signs to know:

The cardiologist explained that too much of a workout combined with insufficient relaxation can create an imbalance and can lead to serious health issues. Here are the signs that the heart might be exerting too much effort in exercising:

Chest pain: A feeling of tightness, pressure, or burning could indicate a heart ailment.

Shortness of breath: Excessive effort to breathe, often in addition to dizziness, may be a warning of an underlying heart issue.

Strange fatigue: Unusual tiredness after minimal activity can signify cardiovascular disorders.

Irregular heartbeat: Irregular heartbeat while exercising that’s too rapid, too slow, or not rhythmic can signal that something’s wrong.

Dizziness: Feeling dizzy or lightheaded during exercise may suggest that your heart is struggling to get enough blood through.