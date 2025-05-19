GP patients to help NHS find more infected blood victims

GPs in England and their patients are to help the NHS find more victims of the contaminated blood scandal.

It is thought thousands of people could have been exposed to the hepatitis C virus through contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s, 80s and 90s; part of a scandal which affected more than 30,000 people in the UK.

From June, patients signing up to a GP practice, who received a blood transfusion before 1996, will be offered a test for hepatitis C.

The BBC revealed the scale of undiagnosed cases last year, as people with life-threatening liver damage caused by the virus over many years continue to be identified.