‘AL has no chance to compete in polls if suspension order not withdrawn’

Election commissioner Abdur Rahman Masud has commented that Awami League has no chance to participate in elections if the suspension order of registration is not canceled or withdrawn.

“The government has banned Awami League’s activities, the Election Commission has suspended its registration. If the suspension order is not canceled or withdrawn, the party will not be able to participate in the next general elections,” the Election commissioner responded during a query of the reporters.

While asking an acceptable election will be held without the Awami League, Abdur Rahmansaid, “The time has not yet come to answer this question.”

The Election Commission is ready to implement the election within the time set by the Chief Adviser, he added.