‘Everyone must develop habit of using cloth, jute bags’

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said that everyone must develop the habit of using cloth and jute bags instead of polythene.

“We need to limit the use of plastic at every level, especially eliminate single-use polythene bags.”

The adviser made this remark during a discussion with different environmental organasations and students at Rajshahi circuit house on Monday morning.

Highlighting the significant environmental damage caused by plastic and polythene shopping bags, adviser Rizwana said, “The government has already taken various programmmes to encourage people to use environment-friendly alternatives. If the people comes forward alongwith the government, this work can be successful.”