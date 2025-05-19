Woman commits suicide in Moulvibazar

A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar on Sunday.

The incident took place at Tilagarh village under Patanusha union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya, 23, wife of Muhitur Rahman from the same village.

Confirming the matter, Shomshernagar Police Station sub-inspector(SI) Raton Hawlader said that locals found her hanging from the ceiling at her room and informed police.

Being informed, a team of police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The suicide can be a result of family dispute, the OC added.