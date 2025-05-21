Owners to face jail terms if fail to pay workers’ dues: Adviser

The government has set the timing of payment of the dues of employees by May 28, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

“Those (owners), who have been accused in cases, will be arrested if they do not pay the dues within this period.”

Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Labor and Employment, made this comment to media after a discussion held at secretariat on Wednesday.

The adviser said, “The workers’ unpaid salaries must be paid by May 28. Have already directed to issue a red alert against those owners who are warranted accused and in abroad.”

Stating that the owners will not be able to go outside the country, let alone outside Dhaka, if they do not pay the dues, he said, the cases have been filed against five employers in the labor court for not paying their workers’ salaries. Cases will be filed against many more.