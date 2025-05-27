Ancelotti recalls Casemiro, leaves out Neymar in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Carlo Ancelotti has named his first Brazil squad after officially taking over as head coach, recalling experienced midfielder Casemiro for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay. The 33-year-old, who captained Brazil at the 2022 World Cup, returns after nearly a year-long absence from the national setup.

Neymar, still recovering from injury, was left out of the squad as expected. Ancelotti, who arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday following his departure from Real Madrid, becomes the first full-time foreign coach to lead the Brazilian national team in over a century.

Brazil’s squad includes goalkeepers Alisson, Bento, and Hugo Souza. In defense, Flamengo players Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, and Wesley were called up, along with Alexsandro from Lille, PSG’s Lucas Beraldo, Inter Milan’s Carlos Augusto, and Monaco’s Vanderson.

The midfield sees the return of Casemiro from Manchester United, joined by Andreas Pereira, Andrey Santos, Bruno Guimarães, Ederson, and Gerson. In attack, Ancelotti has selected Antony, Estêvão, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Richarlison, and Vinícius Júnior.

The new coach blends familiar names with fresh talent, signaling both a respect for experience and a commitment to rejuvenating the squad. With World Cup qualification in focus, Brazil enters a new era under Ancelotti’s leadership, aiming to reclaim its dominance on the world stage.