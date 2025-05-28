CA commences Tokyo tour holding meeting with Taro Aso

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday commenced his tour here by holding a meeting with President of the Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League Taro Aso.

Taro Aso paid the courtesy call on Chief Adviser Prof Yunus at Imperial Hotel in Tokyo at 5:00 PM (local time).

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed reporters about the outcomes of the meeting, reports BSS.

During the meeting, Prof Yunus informed Taro Aso of the progress of the reform initiatives taken by the Bangladesh interim government.

Taro Aso, also a former prime minister of Japan, told the Chief Adviser that he was informed about Bangladesh’s recent changeover, adding that Japan wants to deepen relations with Bangladesh.

Alam said a discussion is underway to establish an economic partnership between Bangladesh and Japan, and during the meeting, Taro Aso stressed building the partnership as soon as possible.

The Chief Adviser said the interim government has conducted three major works in the economy sector – it revived the banking sector, brought stability in foreign exchange reserve and repaid outstanding foreign loans.

Taro Aso said Bangladesh-Japan relations will reach a new height once the Bangladesh-Japan economic partnership is established.

About the next elections in Bangladesh, Prof Yunus informed the Japanese leader that the polls will be held between December and June next.

The Chief Adviser said he will not remain in office for a single day after June 30, adding that he announced a cut-off time for the polls.

Referring to the long-pending Rohingya crisis, Prof Yunus said an angry young Rogingya generation is being created and “we have to give them hope”.

He sought Japan’s support for dignified return of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their home of origin in Rakhine.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Lutfey Siddiqi and Principal Coordinator on SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed were present at the meeting, among others.

Prof Yunus arrived in Tokyo this afternoon on a four-day official visit to Japan to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to boost bilateral cooperation.