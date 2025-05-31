Murder investigation underway in South London

A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a woman in Croydon.

Police were called to Frith Road at 09:07hrs on Saturday, 31 May following reports of a stabbing. Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, who treated two injured people at the scene.

A woman in her 20s sadly died at the scene.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital.

A scene is currently in place near to the location and those in the area can expect to see a police presence throughout the weekend.

Detectives are in the early stages of establishing what has happened, but initial enquiries suggest the incident begun at a nearby address, before escalating onto Frith Road.

Superintendent Mitch Carr, who leads local policing in Croydon, said:

“This is a tragic incident where a young woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones.

“I especially want to thank the members of the public, including a teenage boy, who bravely tried to help the victim.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident, but understand that this news will shock the local community. Officers will remain in the area over the coming days and we would ask anyone who has concerns to speak with them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 2240/31MAY.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.