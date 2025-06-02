BSF shoots dead Bangladeshi youth along Moulvibajar border, takes body to India

A Bangladeshi youth was reportedly shot dead by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) along Kulaura border in Moulvibazar and took his body inside Indian territory.

The incident took place around 11:30 PM on Saturday (May 31) in the no-man’s land near Dattagram border under Sharifpur union of Kulaura upazila.

The victim has been identified as Pradip Baidya, son of Shailendra Baidya, a resident of Dattagram. He was involved in agriculture alongside his studies.

Zaynul Islam, local Union Parishad member of Ward 9, confirmed that Pradip’s body is currently at Kailashahar Hospital in India. “Pradip was shot dead by BSF near the barbed wire fence. They took his body away immediately. We tried to intervene at night but couldn’t do anything,” he said.

Zaynul also mentioned that he is currently at Kulaura Police Station along with Pradip’s family members. A general diary (GD) will be filed regarding the incident, after which Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will take appropriate action.

Lieutenant Colonel ASM Zakaria, commanding officer of the 46 BGB Battalion, confirmed the incident occurred inside Indian territory. “The body has been taken to Kailashahar Hospital. The Indian police will hand over the body to their Bangladeshi counterparts through proper diplomatic and procedural channels,” he added.