Pradeep, Liaqat’s death sentences upheld in Maj Sinha murder case

The death penalties of Pradeep Kumar Das, former Officer in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station, and Inspector Md Liaqat Ali have been upheld by the High Court in the murder case of Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.

The court has also upheld the life imprisonment of the remaining six accused in the case.

An HC bench, comprising Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice Md Saugata Hossain, delivered the judgement on Monday.

On January 31, 2022, Mohammad Ismail, judge of the Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court, delivered the verdict in the case. The court sentenced former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and former Baharchhara Investigation Centre Inspector Liakat Ali to death, and six others to life imprisonment.

Among those who received life sentences were three police members, including a sub-inspector, and three police informants. Seven defendants were acquitted.

On February 8, 2022, the death references for the condemned convicts were sent to the High Court for confirmation. Simultaneously, the convicted defendants who are in jail filed appeals.

Sinha, who served in the Special Security Force, was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check post on Marine Drive Road in Teknaf on July 31, 2020.