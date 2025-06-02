Smartphone buying guide: How to pick right mobile

There are numerous models of mobile phones available in the market. As a result, choosing the right phone has become quite challenging. With so many options, camera, processor, design, and mobile price – many people are hesitant about which phone will be the best. It is important to know several things to find the best mobile phone according to the needs and budget. Let’s find out some tips on how to choose the right mobile phone.

Set a Budget

The first and most important step in buying a mobile phone is to set a budget. There are low-cost to premium range flagship phones available in the market. Setting a budget narrows down the list of choices among thousands of models of phones and makes it easier to make a decision.

If you have a specific budget, you can make a list of the brands and models of phones in that range and select the best phone. If you start looking for a phone without setting a budget, you will be in a state of being overwhelmed. The MobileDokan website can help you to know Mobile price in Bangladesh. Updated prices of all types of mobile phones are given here.

Usage Pattern and Needs

First decide what you will use the mobile phone for. Are you buying a phone just for talking or messaging? Or do you need a powerful device for taking pictures, watching videos, gaming or using social media? You can determine how much the phone’s processor, RAM, camera and battery features are needed according to your usage pattern.

If you want to buy a phone for gaming and multitasking, then you need to choose a phone with a powerful processor and more RAM. In addition, the phone should have a good quality display. If the battery backup is good, you can play games for a long time. In this way, you can select the phone according to your needs.

Operating System

There are basically two operating systems for mobile phones. Android and iOS. Android phones are made by different brands. As a result, there is a wide variation in models and prices. In the Android operating system, phones can be customized as desired, any application can be used.

On the other hand, iOS (iPhone) is popular for its performance, security and powerful ecosystem. You can select Android or iOS based on your personal preference and what type of operating system you want to use.

Display

The display of a mobile phone is an important part. Because we use smartphones through the display. The performance of the phone depends on the size, resolution, and display type of the display, etc. Therefore, select the display you need based on what you need the phone for.

For those who like to watch videos or play games, a large and high-resolution AMOLED display is good. Again, for those who feel comfortable using the phone with one hand, a slightly smaller phone will be best. If the refresh rate is high, scrolling and using the phone will be a great experience.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

The phone’s processor is its brain. How fast a phone will be and what it can be used for depends on the phone’s processor. A powerful processor is required for gaming or using large-sized apps. The more RAM, the more multitasking you can do with the phone and the faster the apps will load. And storage is needed to store your pictures, videos, and apps.

After deciding what you want to use the phone for, determine what type of processor you need, how much RAM and storage you need.

Camera

Currently, the camera of a mobile phone is a very necessary feature. It is not enough to just look at the megapixels, but also check the sensor size, aperture, optical image stabilization and whether the camera has multiple lenses (ultrawide, telephoto, macro).

Before buying a phone, watch review videos on YouTube to know what the phone’s camera is like, and read user reviews on Facebook groups. In addition, you should check the phone’s battery life and charging speed before deciding to buy a phone.