Alcaraz braces for Paul challenge as Swiatek, Sabalenka eye semi-final clash

Carlos Alcaraz is preparing for a tough test against Tommy Paul in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, while Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka aim to set up a blockbuster semi-final showdown.

Alcaraz, the reigning men’s champion, is into the last eight at Roland Garros for the fourth consecutive year. The 22-year-old Spaniard is hoping to become only the third man this century to defend the French Open title, following in the footsteps of Gustavo Kuerten and Rafael Nadal.

Despite advancing, Alcaraz has dropped a set in each of his past three matches. After a four-set win over Ben Shelton, he admitted, “I fought against myself in the mind.” He leads the head-to-head against Paul 4-2, including a win at last year’s Paris Olympics en route to a silver medal.

“Every match against him is really tough,” said Alcaraz. “He has a lot of confidence, and we always push each other to our highest level.”

The winner of the Alcaraz-Paul match will face either Lorenzo Musetti or Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals. Musetti, one of the top clay-court performers this season, has reached at least the semi-finals in all major clay lead-up events. Tiafoe, meanwhile, is yet to drop a set in Paris and is appearing in his first Roland Garros quarter-final.

“When I’m playing well, having fun, and being present, the sky’s the limit,” said the American.

On the women’s side, defending champion Swiatek survived a major scare against Elena Rybakina, rallying from a set and a break down to reach her sixth French Open quarter-final. The 24-year-old Pole has not won a title since her triumph in Paris last year but extended her unbeaten streak at Roland Garros to 25 matches.

“I needed that kind of win to prove to myself I can perform under pressure,” Swiatek said.

She now faces Elina Svitolina, who made a dramatic comeback to beat 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini, saving three match points. The Ukrainian, now in her fifth Roland Garros quarter-final, is hoping to reach her first semi-final and match the achievement of her husband Gael Monfils, who made the last four in 2008.

“The support in France is amazing. It gives me extra energy,” said Svitolina.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka is also on course for a potential semi-final clash with Swiatek. The world number one faces Zheng Qinwen, who beat her recently in Rome for the first time in seven attempts.

“I want revenge. I’m super excited for this battle,” said Sabalenka, who lost to Zheng in the Italian Open but defeated her in the 2024 Australian Open final.

The Belarusian believes she’s in a strong position to go all the way in Paris this year. “I’ve improved a lot and now I don’t doubt myself on clay anymore. I’m more confident.”