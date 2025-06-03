Jamaat proposes caretaker oversight for nat’l, local polls

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has proposed that both national and local government elections be held under the supervision of a non-partisan caretaker government, in a move aimed at ensuring electoral credibility.

Speaking to reporters during a break in the ongoing dialogue with the National Consensus Commission on Tuesday, Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Nayeb-e-Ameer of Jamaat, emphasized the party’s stance on election reforms.

“Our position is clear—elections at all levels must be conducted under a caretaker government,” Taher said, following the second day of talks in the Commission’s second round of dialogue.

Jamaat also submitted its position on amending Article 70 of the Constitution, proposing that Members of Parliament be allowed to vote beyond party lines, except in cases related to finance bills, votes of no confidence, and constitutional amendments.

By contrast, BNP, in its session with the Commission, advocated for a broader scope—supporting cross-party voting for MPs on four types of issues, which include the three listed by Jamaat, plus matters of national importance.

When asked to clarify Jamaat’s view on the Article 70 amendment, Dr Taher reaffirmed their position:

“We’ve presented our perspective, highlighting the three specific exceptions under which MPs should be permitted to vote freely.”

The Tuesday session, chaired by Commission Chairman Prof Ali Riaz, included participation from nearly 30 political parties, including BNP, Jamaat, and the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The Commission’s second phase of talks commenced on Monday, inaugurated by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, who also chairs the reform panel.

The National Consensus Commission, established on February 15, 2025, has been holding dialogues with political parties to build a unified approach to state reform. Its first round of talks concluded on May 19, involving 33 parties and alliances.