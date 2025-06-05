Jamuna bridge realizes Tk 3.60cr in toll in 24-hour

The Jamuna Bridge authorities have collected Tk 3.60 crore in tolls over a 24-hour period ending at midnight on Wednesday, as tens of thousands of vehicles crossed the bridge ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to official sources, a total of 51,849 vehicles used the bridge during this time, generating Tk 35,983,000 in toll revenue.

Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, site engineer of the bridge, said the high volume of vehicles was largely due to home-bound passengers from North Bengal heading to celebrate Eid with their families. Despite the increased traffic, there were no significant congestions on the Dhaka-Tangail-Jamuna Bridge highway.

Of the total vehicles, 30,845 were North Bengal-bound, contributing Tk 1,84,97,350 in tolls, while 21,004 vehicles were headed to Dhaka, contributing Tk 1,74,85,650.

To manage the surge, authorities have installed 18 toll booths on both ends of the bridge to minimize waiting time for trucks, buses, and private cars. Additionally, four dedicated booths for motorcycles have been set up, and two wreckers are on standby for emergencies.

For safety and traffic monitoring, police have installed closed-circuit cameras along the route from Alenga to Jamuna Bridge, ensuring round-the-clock surveillance.

The measures are part of a broader effort to ensure smooth travel for holidaymakers during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.