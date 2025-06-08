Hindu Aid UK holds Annual General Meeting

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Hindu Aid UK successfully convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 6 June 2025 at Hyderabad Paradise in London. The gathering brought together members, coordinators and supporters to reflect on a year of impactful humanitarian efforts and to chart the course for future initiatives.

Dr Sukanta Maitra, Chief Coordinator of Hindu Aid UK, opened the meeting by warmly welcoming all attendees and reaffirming the organisation’s mission to serve with dignity, unity, and compassion. He highlighted Hindu Aid UK’s inclusive values, stating that all who believe in this ethos are welcome to contribute to the cause.

Admin Coordinator Anupam Saha followed by distributing the previous year’s AGM minutes and summarising key achievements. Among the highlights were the successful Gala Dinner, the organisation’s residential Hindu youth camp, and numerous food distribution efforts, both locally and abroad.

Anupam Saha then presented the Annual Progress Report, detailing volunteer-led initiatives carried out from March 2024 onwards. Treasurer Sujoy Saha delivered the financial report, with Tapan Saha proposing future plans for the organisation.

Departmental updates followed. Anupam Saha shared insights on the administrative and financial operations, while Shuchishmita Maitra reported on youth coordination. Nandita Saha submitted the cultural team’s report online, Dip Sharma reflected on the success of the Gala Dinner Magazine and Shantanu Dasgupta presented overseas projects. Mihir Sarkar outlined his updates on the current project and also emphasised the growth of the organisation.

Further projects were shared by Pilton Dey. Kamol Saha proposed introducing future programming centred around yoga and mindfulness. Adhir Das, Ajit Saha and Chinmoy Chowdhury, Head of Public Relations, all proposed future suggestions for the organisation.

The discussion also highlighted Hindu Aid UK’s inclusive efforts, including a note from Ajit Saha about the sewing machine project. Strategic proposals were made by several members, including Sujit Sen, Dipankar Sarker, Amitave Banik, Ranjit Saha, Prosonjit Paul, Narayan Bhattacharjee, Provangshu Majumder, Anagh Roy and Shamal Datta. Dr Sunil Roy expressed heartfelt thanks to all attendees for their continued dedication and service.

The meeting concluded with the formal presentation of the new Working Committee by Anupam Saha and the introduction of the new Board of Trustees by Ajit Saha, who were warmly congratulated by Dr Maitra. Two new members, Debashish Banik and Barrister Shuvagata Dey, were welcomed to the committee as part of the newly appointed Working Committee.