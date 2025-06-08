2 killed in motorcycle collision in Moulvibazar

Two young men were killed and another injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila on Saturday night.

The accident occurred around 9:00 PM on the Kamalganj-Shamshernagar regional road, near Shyamarkona’s Bongao area.

The deceased were identified as Juber Mia, 22, son of Ankar Mia from Shyamarkona village, and Kamrul Mia, 18, son of Haris Mia from Ramchandrapur village in Rahimpur union of Kamalganj Upazila.

Another Mahbub Mia, 20, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

According to local sources, Juber and Kamrul were traveling toward Moulvibazar town on a motorcycle when their bike collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in the Shyamarkona area. The collision left all three riders critically injured.

Local residents rushed the injured to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors pronounced Juber and Kamrul dead upon arrival. Mahbub, whose condition deteriorated, was later transferred to Sylhet for advanced medical care.