No letter received from Tulip Siddiq: CA’s Press Secretary

Press Secretary to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Shafiqul Alam, has stated that they have not received any letter from former UK City Minister Tulip Siddiq.

Professor Yunus is scheduled to depart for London on Monday (June 9) and is expected to return to Bangladesh on June 14. The clarification comes amid a report published today by The Guardian, which claimed that Tulip Siddiq wishes to meet with Yunus during his upcoming UK visit to address “misunderstandings” regarding corruption allegations.

According to the Guardian report, Tulip—who is the niece of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina—has written to Yunus requesting a meeting during his UK trip.

When asked about this, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon: “We have not received any letter from Tulip Siddiq. We have been on leave since June 5.”

The Guardian report also stated that under the previous Hasina government, Bangladeshi authorities had accused Tulip Siddiq of receiving undue benefits. Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted following a popular uprising in August last year, after which she reportedly fled to India. Bangladesh has since launched proceedings against her on charges of crimes against humanity.

The media has reported several allegations against Tulip Siddiq and her family, including a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over the alleged improper acquisition of a 7,200-square-foot plot through undue influence.

Tulip Siddiq has denied all allegations. Her legal team has described the accusations as “politically motivated and baseless,” further claiming that the relevant authorities have not reached out to her directly.

During his UK visit, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus is expected to meet King Charles III and hold bilateral discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He is also scheduled to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, other senior ministers, political leaders, and influential figures from the policy and business communities.