Bangabir Kader Siddique’s wife passes away

Nasrin Siddiqui, wife of Bangabir Kader Siddique, founder-president of Krishak Sramik Janata League, has passed away. (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un)

She breathed her last at Square Hospital in Dhaka at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday (June 7) while undergoing treatment.

Nasrin Siddiqui had been admitted to the hospital on May 22 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. She was also a central committee member of the Krishak Sramik Janata League.

Her first funeral prayer (janaza) was held after Zohr prayers on Sunday (June 8) at the PTI Ground in Tangail. The second janaza was scheduled to take place after Asr prayers in her native village of Chatihati in Kalihati Upazila.

She was 70 at the time of her passing. Nasrin Siddiqui is survived by her husband, one son, one daughter, an adopted daughter, and numerous admirers.

Speaking to reporters, Habibur Rahman Talukder Khoka, general secretary of the party’s central committee, said that she passed away late Saturday night at Square Hospital. She will be laid to rest in Chatihati village, Kalihati Upazila.