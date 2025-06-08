BNP wants nat’l polls by December: Amir Khasru

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that the party wants the next national election to be held by December.

He claimed that this is not just BNP’s position, but also the demand of over 90 percent of the country’s political parties.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday (June 8) after exchanging Eid greetings with party leaders and activists at his residence in Chattogram, Khasru reiterated BNP’s stance on the election timeline.

Referring to a proposal from the Chief Adviser suggesting an election in April, Khasru said it was not acceptable. “Reform activities are nearly complete and are being implemented based on consensus. The process should not take more than another month or so. Judicial proceedings are also progressing. It is the government’s responsibility to bring the accused to trial, and the courts will deliver justice. If the current government fails to do so, BNP will ensure it happens.”

Khasru argued that there is no justification for delaying the election. “After December, the holy month of Ramadan will begin — a period of religious observance and restraint. Following that, students will face examinations, adverse weather conditions will set in, and the cyclone season will arrive. Therefore, pushing the election back serves no practical purpose and appears to benefit a small vested interest group.”

Reflecting on the party’s resilience, he said, “Over the past 15 years, BNP leaders and activists have endured the most severe persecution. Many have spent nights in fields and farmlands to evade repression. After such sacrifices, the party has only grown stronger. This sacrifice is now BNP’s greatest strength.”

Addressing party members, Khasru urged them to engage in clean and tolerant politics. “We must respect differing views. We do not want confrontational politics. Our aim is political reform and to reconnect with the people,” he concluded.