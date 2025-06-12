Uzbekistan qualify for World Cup for 1st time; Players, coaches gifted cars

Uzbekistan has made history by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Led by head coach Timur Kapadze, the team secured their place in the final round for the first time after a goalless draw against the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, June 5.

With that result, Uzbekistan became the fourth nation to secure a spot in the 2026 tournament, joining Japan, Iran, and Argentina. In the Asian qualifying zone, Uzbekistan is among six teams to earn automatic qualification, alongside Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia, and Jordan.

Goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov was instrumental in the match, making three crucial saves in the second half to maintain a clean sheet and help send his nation to their first-ever World Cup since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Kapadze dedicated the historic qualification to the Uzbek people and praised the players’ collective effort. “We have traveled a long journey and achieved an important result,” Kapadze said, quoted from the AFC website.

On their return to Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital, each member of the team including coaches and players (40 persons in all) was gifted with a sleek car from popular Chinese brand BYD.

President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has signed a decree to confer honorary titles and medals to members of the team.

Uzbekistan had earlier secured a 3-0 victory over Qatar in their final group-stage match, with goals from Azizbek Turgunboev, Eldor Shomurodov, and Igor Sergeev. That win cemented their second-place finish in Group A behind Iran. Meanwhile, Qatar and the UAE will head to the fifth round of Asian qualifiers in hopes of clinching a World Cup berth.

Kapadze also expressed his gratitude to the entire Uzbek nation. “Everyone said they would support and pray for us, their hope to win was a great inspiration for us. My players showed determination in every match, they did their best, and that’s why we achieved this result,” said Kapadze, who took over from Srecko Katanec in January 2025.

On the other side, the UAE’s hopes for a second World Cup appearance will now depend on the playoffs, with two remaining spots up for grabs. UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu admitted his disappointment.

“We are very disappointed with the draw and the missed opportunity to qualify directly for the World Cup. We almost won, but we had some chances that we didn’t take advantage of,” he said.

“We controlled the game and had chances, but unfortunately, we didn’t score. I’m not saying our performance was perfect, but it was good. We have realized that there are many things we can improve to be better, and that’s a positive thing,” he added.

For decades, the Uzbekistan national team could only perform as a mediocre team on significant occasions. However, the team finally managed to reach the group stage.

After several near misses, Uzbekistan successfully qualified for the final round of the World Cup, becoming the first national team from Central Asia to achieve this feat.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev not only lauded the players, but also everyone involved in the team such as the coaches, instructors, doctors, translators, and even the team’s photographer.

For Mirziyoyev, the team’s achievement means more than just success on the field. “I am confident that this historic victory will further unite the people towards noble goals, will serve as a source of inspiration and an example for thousands of our young people,” he said, quoted from Eurasianet.