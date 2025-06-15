Mahmud Hasan Khan elected BGMEA president

Mahmud Hasan Khan has been elected unopposed as the new president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) for the 2025–2027 term. The announcement came on Saturday following the official distribution of executive posts at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka.

The election board, led by former BCIC chairman Mohammad Iqbal, confirmed that Khan and all other candidates were elected uncontested, as no appeals were lodged against the submitted nominations. Eight candidates were nominated for various executive posts, and all were declared winners without opposition.

Other newly elected office bearers are Selim Rahman as first vice president, Enamul Haque Khan as senior vice president, Md. Rezoan Selim as vice president, Mizanur Rahman as Vice President (Finance), Vidhya Amrit Khan, Md. Shihab Uddoja Chowdhury and Md. Rafique Chowdhury as vice presidents.

BGMEA Administrator Md. Anwar Hossain congratulated the newly elected members and extended his appreciation to the election and appeal board members for their support in the process.

He expressed optimism that the new leadership would help strengthen the competitiveness of Bangladesh’s readymade garment industry on the global stage.

The main election for the BGMEA Board of Directors was held on May 31. Based on that outcome, the distribution of key executive positions was finalized today.

The newly elected BGMEA committee will formally assume office during a handover ceremony scheduled for June 16 at the BGMEA headquarters in Uttara.