Police fire sound grenades at protesting NTRCA job aspirants near Secretariat

Police fired sound grenades to disperse the 17th batch registered job aspirants of NTRCA, who were tried to enter Bangladesh Secretariatdefying the police barrier.

Around 1:25PM on Sunday, the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA job aspirants tried to enter the Secretariat with ‘Long March to Secretariat’ procession for their three demands, which triggered police personnel to fire sound grenades.

They also charged baton on them.

It is mentionable that Dhaka Metropolitan Police earlier issued a public notice imposing a fresh ban on all forms of public gatherings, processions and rallies near the Bangladesh Secretariat and the chief adviser’s official residence, state guest house Jamuna, as well as surrounding areas.

But the job aspirants held the procession defying the DMP’s ban.

One of the registered protester said, “We have repeatedly made peaceful demands. But the government has ignored them.”

The protesters are continuing protest at Jatiya Press Club.