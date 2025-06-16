ICT orders newspaper notices summoning Hasina, Asaduzzaman

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has ordered the publication of newspaper notices summoning ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to aapear before the court within one week to face charges of crimes against humanity.

The directive was issued on Monday by a three-member bench of the tribunal headed by Justice Golam Mortoza Mojumder.

The court also fixed June 24 as the next date for hearing.

During the day’s proceedings, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam informed the tribunal that police had submitted a report on efforts to arrest the accused. According to the report, law enforcers conducted raids at the residences of Hasina and Kamal but failed to locate them. The report further mentioned that both individuals may have fled to India to evade arrest.

On June 1, the tribunal had issued arrest warrants against Hasina and Kamal. It also ordered the appearance of former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, another accused in the case, and directed law enforcement agencies to report on progress in executing the arrest orders.

In light of the police findings, the tribunal on Monday instructed that public summons be issued through two widely circulated national dailies to ensure that Hasina and Kamal are formally notified. If the accused fail to appear within the stipulated time, the tribunal may proceed with the trial in absentia, as per legal provisions.

The case involves allegations of crimes against humanity committed during the political turmoil of July and August 2024.

This development comes amid broader legal proceedings against high-ranking former government officials following the change in regime after last year’s mass protests and administrative overhaul.