Tk 2,000cr laundering: Ex-UK envoy Muna under ACC probe

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched a formal investigation into allegations of embezzlement and money laundering involving nearly Tk 2,000 crore against Bangladesh’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Saida Muna Tasneem, and her husband, Generation Next Fashions Ltd Chairman Towhidul Islam Chowdhury.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, ACC Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen confirmed the initiation of the inquiry, citing evidence that the couple, in collusion with others, allegedly misappropriated large sums by taking loans through 12 fraudulent companies and transferring the funds abroad.

According to the ACC, these loans were secured from multiple banks and financial institutions using the names of both legitimate and fictitious business entities.

Among the banks mentioned are United Commercial Bank Ltd (UCBL), Bank Asia, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL), The City Bank, BRAC Bank, National Bank Ltd (NBL), Trust Bank, Southeast Bank, and AB Bank.

“The investigation has found that these individuals used fake business names to obtain massive loans from financial institutions. These funds were then siphoned off and laundered abroad,” said the ACC chairman.

He added that the ACC has begun collecting necessary documents and will summon the accused and related parties for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case marks one of the largest corruption probes in recent years involving a former high-ranking diplomat, raising concerns about accountability and financial oversight in both the public and private sectors.