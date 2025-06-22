Former MP Foysal Biplob arrested

Former Member of Parliament from Munshiganj-3, Mohammad Foysal Biplob, was arrested by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Sunday night.

He was detained from his residence in Monipuripara, Tejgaon around 10:00 PM.

Confirming the matter, DB Joint Commissioner Nasrul Islam said that Biplob was wanted in a case filed in Munshiganj.

Authorities were also investigating whether any additional cases are pending against him in Dhaka.

Foysal, the eldest son of Munshiganj District Awami League President Mohammad Mohiuddin, contested the 12th National Parliamentary Election as an independent candidate and defeated the ruling party nominee Mrinal Kanti Das.

A two-time mayor of Munshiganj municipality, he resigned from the position to participate in the election. He also served as an executive committee member of the district Awami League.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, Biplob went into hiding. A day earlier, during an anti-discrimination student movement in Munshiganj, clashes erupted between ruling party activists and demonstrators.

The violence left three people dead and over 100 injured by gunfire. In its aftermath, three murder cases and an attempted murder case were filed, all naming Foysal as the mastermind.

He was also named in a separate murder case involving the death of student activist Riazul Farazi during the same protest. The case, filed by Farazi’s wife Ruma Begum, named Biplob and around 500 others.