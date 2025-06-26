2024 election was ‘dummy’, Habibul Awal admits in court

Former Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal admitted that the 2024 national election was a “dummy election” held without real political participation.

Speaking during a remand hearing at Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday, he said, “Under a political government, a fair election will not be possible in this country even in a thousand years.”

Awal made this explosive admission while addressing the court with permission, defending himself against allegations of corruption and electoral fraud.

He claimed that he did not take money from anyone or engage in embezzlement, even though he conducted what he described as a one-sided election.

“I accept that I held a dummy election. But no money was involved. My entire life, no one has accused me of corruption,” Awal told the court.

Magistrate Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman questioned Awal’s accountability, especially regarding inflated payments—reportedly up to Tk 500,000—to election officials.He also asked why Awal had not resigned, despite overseeing a widely criticized election.

“Even Sheikh Mujibur Rahman couldn’t resist the lure of power in 1973. No election in Bangladesh has been free of controversy, Awal said.”

The court ultimately granted a three-day remand for Awal and rejected his bail plea.

Public Prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruki accused him of making a secret deal with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the 2024 election, promising her victory in exchange for money—an allegation Awal firmly denied.

This development follows a case filed by the BNP, accusing 24 individuals—including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 15 former election commissioners—of constitutional violations, treason, fraud, and embezzlement related to the 2024 election.