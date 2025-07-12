Tarique questions govt’s inaction over killings

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has criticized the interim government for failing to protect lives and property, questioning whether certain quarters within the administration are tacitly supporting violence and mob unrest.

Speaking virtually on Saturday from London at a discussion in Dhaka with families of those killed in July uprising, Tarique Rahman asked, “Why is the government failing to ensure people’s safety? This is their responsibility. Instead, we see them providing shelter and encouragement.”

Referring to a recent killing caught on video, he demanded, “Why has the government not arrested the person clearly seen committing murder on screen? Should we then assume that elements within the administration are indirectly backing the mobs creating such situations?”

Tarique also defended his party’s disciplinary actions, saying, “We’ve taken strict measures against our own people whenever evidence has surfaced. So why are the law enforcement agencies silent?”

Calling on the interim government to uphold justice, he said, “We have repeatedly told the government—do not shelter wrongdoing, no matter who commits it. Your job is to protect the lives and property of citizens. Why, then, are you failing?”

He also questioned why justice for the killings during the July uprising is being delayed and who exactly is obstructing a peaceful environment in the country.

Tarique promised that BNP remains committed to ensuring justice for victims’ families. “Three months ago, we laid out our position in the July Declaration on reforms. Now it is up to the interim government.”

Addressing the families present, he said, “Many cannot comprehend the pain you are going through, except those who have suffered like you. Under 16 years of autocratic rule, countless families have lost their loved ones. Within our limitations, we’ve tried to stand by them.”

Tarique argued that people believe only BNP has the experience to run the country and that is why even talk shows discuss what BNP’s policies should be on workers and students—because they expect BNP will govern again.

He alleged that certain media outlets are trying to push a narrative that BNP is rejecting reform proposals while other parties are readily accepting them. “If we were meant to accept everything without discussion, what was the point of dialogue?” he asked.

“Conspiracies against democracy are far from over,” he warned. “Months ago, I spoke of invisible enemies. Now they are slowly becoming visible. They have stood against people’s rights time and again. Wrongdoing must be dealt with by law, no matter who commits it.”

Tarique also referenced the recent killing of an expelled Jubo Dal leader in Khulna. “Why is no one talking about that murder? Why, when we demand justice, is it dismissed as BNP trying to use bodies for politics? This question is linked to the very existence of Bangladesh.”

He concluded by urging people to scrutinize history: “Who truly stood for Bangladesh’s sovereignty and independence, and who opposed it? We must judge today’s issues in that light.”