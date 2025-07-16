NCP convoy again attacked while returning from Gopalganj rally

An attack incident was also carried out on the convoy of NCP while they were going to Madaripur district after ending Goplaganj rally.

Banned ‘Awami League’ and ‘BCL’ leaders and activists attacked on the convoy in Gopalganj Sadar at about 2:45PM on Wednesday.To take the situation under control, police and Army personnel fired gunshots.

Gopalganj’s Poura Park area turned into a battlefield after the attack.

The attackers also attack on police and army.

Meanwhile, district administration imposed section 144.

NCL leaders are staying at the office of superintendent of police. The clash spread to the whole city.

Earlier at about 1:30PM, there made vandalism on the rally stage chanting slogans ‘Joy Bangla’. The attackers blasted several cocktails near the rally venue which created panic in the whole area.