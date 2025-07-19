Jamaat Ameer joins rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has joined the party’s national rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Around 12:15PM on Saturday, he reached at the rally venue. The party leaders and activists, who were eagerly waiting for him, welcomed him gathering at both sides of street, chanting slogans.The central leaders also present with him.

The rally officially starts at 2PM where Shafiqur Rahman will chair.

Meanwhile, 12,000 of police members are on-duty for security purpose. Besides, thousands of RAB personnel are also with them to prevent any unrest.

Total 10 lakh people are expected to attend today’s rally.

According to DMP, more than 12,000 police personnel, including an additional 4,000, have taken extensive security measure centering the rally.