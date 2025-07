CA holds meeting with 4 political party leaders

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus held a meeting Tuesday night with senior leaders from four political parties; BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) and Islami Andolan Bangladesh, at the state guest house Jamuna.

The meeting began around 9:00 PM, according to a statement from Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Representing BNP were Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Jamaat-e-Islami was represented by Nayeb-e-Ameer Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad.

From NCP, Convenor Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain attended the talks, while Islami Andolan Bangladesh was represented by Presidium Member Professor Ashraf Ali Akon and Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman.