Uttara aircraft crash : Death toll rises to 31, 165 Injured

The death toll from the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara has climbed to 31, according to an official press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday afternoon, July 22.Bangladesh tourism packages

The crash, which occurred earlier in the day, also left 165 people injured, many of whom are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the city.

The ISPR report provided a detailed breakdown of casualties across several medical facilities. The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery has reported the highest number of deaths, with 10 fatalities and 46 injured. Dhaka Combined Military Hospital (CMH) has confirmed 16 deaths and 28 injured, while Dhaka Medical College Hospital has reported 1 death and 3 injuries.

Other hospitals treating victims include Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital (8 injured, no deaths), Uttara Lubana General Hospital & Cardiac Center (2 deaths, 13 injured), Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital (1 death, 60 injured), and United Hospital (1 death, 2 injured). Additional injured victims are being treated at Uttara Crescent Hospital, Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital, and Kurmitola General Hospital, though no deaths have been reported at those facilities.

ISPR has confirmed that the total number of injured stands at 165, while the official death toll has risen to 31. Emergency response and rescue operations are ongoing, and further updates are expected as investigations continue.