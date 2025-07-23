Japanese Foreign Minister offers condolences over Uttara plane crash

Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Iwata Takeshi has expressed deep condolences and sympathy over the tragic plane crash in Uttara, Dhaka.

In a message sent to Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Md. Towhid Hossain, the Japanese minister conveyed his heartfelt sentiments.

On Tuesday (July 22), Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the statement. In his condolence message, Minister Iwata said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives in the plane crash.”

He added, “I extend my sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and to the bereaved families. I also wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

The crash occurred on Monday at the Milestone School and College campus in Uttara, when a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force went down. So far, 31 people have been reported dead and at least 170 others injured.