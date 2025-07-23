Malaysian PM praises Maherin’s bravery

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed deep shock over the tragic death of many children and injuries to hundreds more after a fighter jet crashed into a school compound in Dhaka.

“My heartfelt condolences to the people of Bangladesh. The loss of many children in this tragic accident and the heroic sacrifice of teacher Mahreen Chowdhury have left us all stunned. Her sacrifice for the students keeping her life in risk will be remembered forever,” the prime minister wrote in her verified Facebook post on Wednesday.

PM Anwar also said he would be writing to Prof Muhammad Yunus to express Malaysia’s solidarity with the people of Bangladesh.

”We stand with you,”Anwar Ibrahim added.