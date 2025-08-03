One more covid death reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh has recorded one new death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities this year to 31, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

The deceased, a woman aged between 61 and 70, had been under treatment at a government hospital in Dhaka Division.

No new cases were detected during this period, despite 111 samples being tested nationwide between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.

So far in 2024, a total of 722 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bangladesh.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, more than 15.7 million samples have been tested, identifying over 2.05 million infections and 29,530 deaths across the country.

The year 2020 saw 7,559 deaths, followed by a sharp rise in 2021, when 20,513 people died due to the virus.

The numbers declined significantly in subsequent years, with 1,368 deaths reported in 2022, 37 in 2023, 22 in2024 and now 31 so far in 2025.

In response to the rising cases of new sub-variants in countries like India, DGHS has renewed its call for heightened awareness and preventive action.

Citizens are being advised to avoid non-essential travel to affected regions.

The Communicable Disease Control (CDC) unit has instructed authorities to enhance health screenings and monitoring measures at all airports and land ports to prevent the possible spread of new variants into Bangladesh.