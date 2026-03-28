RMCH director ‘should be hanged’, says health minister

Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain has said the director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) “should be hanged” over the deaths of 33 children in the past 11 days.

The minister made the remarks on Saturday at a programme on medical ethics held at the Shaheed Abu Sayed International Convention Centre in the capital’s Shahbagh.

He alleged that the hospital director failed to inform authorities about the lack of ventilators. “Despite the deaths, he did not tell us that there were no ventilators available,” the minister said.

According to him, when contacted, the director claimed that media reports had been exaggerated. “However, after receiving a report yesterday (Friday), it turned out that what the media reported was true. He (RMCH director) could no longer deny the matter,” he added.

Highlighting delays in government procurement processes, the minister said it was difficult to arrange ventilators quickly through official channels. As a result, he took personal initiative to secure equipment.

“I have spoken to a couple of pharmaceutical manufacturers using my personal contacts. With their support, three ventilators are being purchased on an emergency basis today,” he said, adding that the initiative was being financed privately rather than through government funds.

He also said efforts were underway to arrange two more ventilators to address the crisis.