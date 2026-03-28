Constitutional amendments to be guided by public aspirations: Salahuddin Ahmed

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has stated that the constitution will be amended with top priority given to the expectations of the people and the aspirations of the martyrs of the student-mass uprising.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists after the closing parade of 43rd BCS (Police) batch at Bangladesh Police Academy in Rajshahi on Saturday.

The minister said all amendment processes would be carried out through a consensus-based agreement guided by the “July National Charter” signed by political parties.

He added that a Constitution Reform Committee would be formed to conduct detailed discussions and draft proposals.

Addressing questions about the potential inclusion of Ziaur Rahman as the proclaimer of independence in the constitution, Salahuddin Ahmed said the matter would be reviewed by the reform committee.

“We will proceed based on the July National Charter, giving due importance to the current expectations of the people and the dreams of the martyrs of the July Uprising,” he noted.

He further explained that the committee would prepare a draft focusing on the key issues outlined in the charter, which serves as a document of political consensus. The final decision on amendments will follow the constitutional process, including the first, second and third readings in the national parliament.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony as chief guest, the Home Minister told the newly commissioned officers, “A new chapter in your life begins today. This uniform is not merely a symbol of power; it represents responsibility, sacrifice and service.” He urged them to serve the country with honesty, courage and humanity.

Salahuddin Ahmed also congratulated the 43rd BCS (Police) batch for successfully completing their training and wished them success in their professional and personal lives.

Md. Ali Hossain Fakir, Inspector General of Police and G M Azizur Rahman, Principal (Additional IGP) of Bangladesh Police Academy, were present at the programme.