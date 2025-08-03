Marta’s magic seals Brazil’s 5th straight Copa Femenina title

Brazil’s women’s football team reaffirmed their dominance in South America with a thrilling victory over Colombia in Copa América Femenina final on Saturday.

The dramatic encounter took place at Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Ecuador and ended in a 4–4 draw after extra time, before Brazil edged out Colombia 5–4 in the penalty shootout.

Veteran forward Marta, entering the match as a substitute in the 82nd minute, turned the game around with a sensational performance.

She equalized in added time to make it 3–3 and then gave Brazil the lead with another goal in extra time.

Colombia, however, fought back to level the score 4–4 through Leicy Santos in the 115th minute, sending the match to penalties.

Goalkeeper Lorena da Silva emerged as the shootout hero, saving two crucial spot-kicks to secure Brazil’s fifth straight Copa title and ninth overall.

Marta’s international tally now stands at an incredible 122 goals in 206 appearances.

The six-time World Cup and multiple-time Olympic veteran remains a beacon of inspiration for players across generations.

Brazil’s other goals came from Angelina Alonso (45′) and Amanda Gutiérrez (80′). Gutiérrez finished the tournament as joint top scorer alongside Paraguay’s Claudia Martinez, both netting six goals.

With this win, Brazil solidifies its unrivaled position in South American women’s football, having now won 8 of the 9 Copa América Femenina tournaments held.

Their best international achievement outside the continent remains a runner-up finish at 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup and three Olympic final appearances.