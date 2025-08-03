Vegetarian Ramen

Ingredients:

* Pack instant noodles–80g

* Spring onions finely chopped –2

* Head pak choi–½

* Egg –1

* Sesame seeds –1 tsp

* Chilli sauce–to serve

Method:

1. Cook the noodles with the sachet of flavouring provided (or use stock instead of the sachet, if you have it). Add the spring onions and pak choi for the final min.

2. Meanwhile, simmer the egg for 6 mins from boiling, run it under cold water to stop it cooking, then peel it. Toast the sesame seeds in a frying pan.

3. Tip the noodles and greens into a deep bowl, halve the boiled egg and place on top. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, then drizzle with the sauce or sesame oil provided with the noodles, and chilli sauce, if using.